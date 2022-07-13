Bonnie Raitt Brings 'Just Like That...' Tour To Overture This Month

Bonnie Raitt brings her "Just Like That... national tour to Overture Hall in a sold-out show on Tuesday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m. Raitt will perform music from her studio album, "Just Like That..." and is joined by special guest Mavis Staples.

Raitt said, "To celebrate finally being able to play live concerts again by reuniting with my dear friend and inspiration, the great Mavis Staples, is a thrill words can't really express. Mavis and her band are at the top of their game, and I know they feel the same about us. Hope you can experience the magic when we come through on tour this summer!"

Continuing a long-standing tradition in conjunction with The Guacamole Fund and Raitt's Green Highway campaign, one dollar from every ticket purchased will be donated to grassroots local, regional and national organizations whose work focuses on safe and sustainable energy, social justice and human rights, environmental protection and blues/music education.

ABOUT Bonnie Raitt

Bonnie Raitt is a singer, songwriter and guitarist whose unique style blends blues, R&B, rock and pop. After 20 years as a cult favorite, she broke through to the top in the early 90's with her GRAMMY-award winning albums, "Nick of Time" and "Luck of the Draw," which featured hits, "Something To Talk About" and "I Can't Make You Love Me" among others. The 10-time Grammy winner was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000, and Rolling Stone named the slide guitar ace one of the "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time" and one of the "100 Greatest Singers of All Time."

Raitt's widely-acclaimed 2012 independent release "Slipstream" sold over a quarter-million copies, making it one of the top selling independent albums, and earned Raitt her 10th Grammy Award (Best Americana Album). In February 2016, Raitt released her highly-anticipated 20th album, "Dig In Deep" (Redwing Records.) On tour for much of 2017-2019, Raitt and her band performed overseas in Australia and New Zealand as well as Canada before spending the summers touring as support for James Taylor in stadiums and arenas across the U.S., United Kingdom and Europe.

As known for her lifelong commitment to social activism as she is for her music, Raitt has long been involved with the environmental movement, performing concerts around oil, nuclear power, mining, water and forest protection since the mid 70's. She was a founding member of MUSE (Musicians United for Safe Energy), which produced the historic concerts, album and movie NO NUKES and continues to work on safe energy issues in addition to environmental protection, social justice and human rights, as well as creator's rights and music education.