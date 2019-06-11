Best-Selling Author, Chef And Host Of 'Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat' To Appear Live In Overture Hall

Wisconsin Public Radio welcomes an Evening with Samin Nosrat live at Overture Hall on October 23, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Ms. Nosrat explains her simple, universal philosophy of salt, fat, acid and heat in an evening that promises to be an unforgettable journey.

She begins with her own realizations, while working in the Chez Panisse kitchen, about how these four elements are common to all good cooking. Having traveled the world exploring the multicultural manifestations of salt, fat, acid and heat, Ms. Nosrat offers a unique and engaging perspective on themes of diversity, inclusion and of course, food. With this basic understanding of how to approach cooking like a great cook, professional or not, hopeful home cooks will leave with an idea about where to start and how to put it into action.

Netflix's newest culinary star will participate in a moderated conversation, audience Q&A, and a book signing. The University Bookstore is the official book seller for this event and will be on site if you need to purchase the book.

Using her abilities from studying at Chez Panisse alongside Benedetta Vitali and Dario Cecchini, as well as studying poetry, Shakespeare and journalism, she released the New York Times best seller Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking in 2017. A documentary series based on the book is now streaming on Netflix and has received the 2019 James Beard Award for Television Program on Location, and Ms. Nosrat was named one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2019 in the Pioneers category.

For nearly 20 years, Ms. Nosrat has pursued her twin passions of food and words with equal vigor, aiming to create work that inspires, creates community and raises cultural, social and environmental awareness. She is excited to bring them to the stage.

All seats at Overture Hall are reserved. Tickets, starting at $31 and subject to additional taxes and fees, go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 21 at www.Overture.org, in person at the Overture Center ticket office (201 State St.) or by phone at 608.258.4141.





Related Articles Shows View More Madison Stories

More Hot Stories For You