Acrobatic Show By The Peking Acrobats Comes to the Overture Center This Month

China's finest acrobatic troupe The Peking Acrobats are coming to Overture Center on Friday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. Tickets ($25-$45) are available now. Dazzling audiences all over the world for decades, their unique blend of traditional Chinese folklore and daring gymnastics is guaranteed to leave you speechless.

Redefining Chinese acrobatics, The Peking Acrobats® dazzle audiences with daring chair stacks, trick-cycling, tumbling, juggling and gymnastics. They push human limits and defy gravity through contortion, flexibility and control. A truly authentic show for all ages, the grace and precision of the acrobats are the triumph of years of dedicated training and discipline. Traditional Chinese sounds performed by live musicians blend with high-tech effects, creating a festive entertainment event for the whole family.