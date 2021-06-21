ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL Premieres From Madison Shakespeare Company Next Month

Madison Shakespeare Company returns to full-length classic production when All's Well That Ends Well opens on Friday July 23 at the Madison Country Day School amphitheater in Waunakee. This complex comedy is rarely performed in south-central Wisconsin and centers on the incompatibly compatible lovers Helena and Bertram, childhood friends on very different paths who nevertheless find themselves in the same place when they need one another most.

All's Well features one of Shakespeare's strongest heroines in Helena de Narbonne, a young woman who risks her life to practice medicine and braves a war to follow her heart. The production is directed by Kendra C. Thompson and features several returning MSC veterans in key roles:

Madeleine O'Keefe (Helena) was recently seen on MSC stages as Cleopatra, and made her MSC debut in 2020's Sudden Shakespeare: Hamlet. She comes to Madison via Chicago and Boston.

Matt Reines (Bertram) was recently seen on MSC stages as Smirnov in Chekhov's The Bear, and made his MSC debut in 2018's staged reading of Dido, Queen of Carthage.

Sarah Z. Johnson (Countess) has played some of Shakespeare's mightiest women in MSC productions, from her debut as Lady Macbeth in 2016 to Queen Gertrude in 2020's Sudden Shakespeare: Hamlet. She is the English and Reading Department Co-Chair at Madison College where she also serves as Writing Center Director.

This production was originally planned for Summer 2020, but rescheduled due to pandemic response.

All's Well That Ends Well will be performed Fridays through Sundays, July 23 through August 1. Friday performances begin at 6:30 PM, with weekend performances at 4 PM. Audience is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for best comfort in the beautiful natural performance space.

Additional details including reservations are available at https://madisonshakespeare.org/allswell and a media gallery is available upon request.