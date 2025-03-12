A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD Comes to Forward Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For their final production in the 2024-25 season, Forward Theater Company will present A Case for the Existence of God by Samuel D. Hunter. Directed by Jen Uphoff Gray. Performances are in the Playhouse at Overture Center for the Arts, March 27 – April 13. The play features Jamal James and Josh Krause.

Forward will be transforming the Playhouse at Overture Center to present this play in-the-round, with all of the action taking place on a revolving turntable stage.

“This particular play leapt so strongly off the page for me,” said director Jen Uphoff Gray. “It's something to do with my admiration for Hunter's writing that is somehow both naturalistic and transcendent, and the challenges the script presented for us as storytellers – to take a play that requires a bare minimum of movement and make it fill our theater.

But most of all, perhaps, it was the way this profoundly humanistic play spoke to me as a person who has no allegiance to any organized religion, but nonetheless was raised by my parents to look for faith and morality in how we treat each other.”

Inside a cubicle in a small office in southern Idaho, two men find themselves bound together as they struggle to balance the confounding terms on a loan. Through the hardships and hilarities of parenthood, economic pressures, and personal dreams, their evolving friendship becomes a profound exploration of human connection, faith, and the search for meaning in everyday life.

A Case for the Existence of God features Jamal James and Josh Krause.

Scenic & Lighting Designer: Noele Stollmack

Costume Designer: Jason Orlenko

Composer/Sound Designer: Joe Cerqua

Props Master: Kaya Sarajian

Technical Director: Adam Hastings

Stage Manager: Shawn Galligan

Asst. Stage Manager: Abbi Hess

