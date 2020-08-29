La Crosse Community Theatre Presents Drive-In Production ALL IN THE TIMING

The shows take place September 11-20, 2020 at the Altra Federal Credit Union Parking Lot, 1700 Oak Forest Drive, Onalaska.

La Crosse Community Theatre will present a Drive-In production of All In The Timing, September 11-20, 2020 at the Altra Federal Credit Union Parking Lot, 1700 Oak Forest Drive, Onalaska.

Reservations begin August 31st at 1 PM.

Timing is everything as David Ives masterfully demonstrates in this compilation of three hilarious one-acts. Sure Thing relives the cringe-worthy moments of a flirtation going nowhere. Fortunately, the would-be lovers get a chance for a 'redo' with every ring of a bell. Words, Words, Words reveals what would actually happen if monkeys were left alone for eternity with a typewriter. Is it Shakespeare or an infuriating case of writer's block? And finally, The Philadelphia cleverly demonstrates how to navigate through a world that presents you with the opposite of what you want. Get ready for a flurry of quick wit, smart dialogue, and fun that truly is all in the timing.

Admission is free, but reservations are required. Guests should arrive for parking 60-30 minutes before the show begins. Please note, there are no bathrooms on site. Run time is 40 minutes without intermission.

Learn more at https://www.lacrossecommunitytheatre.org/all-timing.

