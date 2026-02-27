Tickets Now On Sale For AN EVENING WITH BRANDY CLARK At Kentucky Performing Arts

🎭 NEW! Louisville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Louisville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kentucky Performing Arts has announced that tickets are now on sale for AN EVENING WITH Brandy Clark, taking place Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. at The Bomhard Theater, 501 W. Main Street in Louisville.

Brandy Clark, a Grammy, CMA, and Americana Award-winning artist, will present an intimate evening of music and storytelling in a reserved-seating performance.

Clark is recognized for her songwriting within country and Americana music, earning multiple Grammy nominations and wins, along with CMA and Americana Music Honors & Awards recognition. Most recently, she performed “Trailblazer (Dream Chaser Version)” at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards alongside Reba McEntire and Lukas Nelson. The song is a reimagined version of the Grammy-nominated “Trailblazer,” co-written by Clark with Lainey Wilson and Miranda Lambert.

The Louisville performance offers audiences an opportunity to hear Clark’s catalog in a theater setting, with a focus on the stories behind the songs and her work as a Nashville songwriter.

Tickets went on sale February 27, 2026 at 10 a.m. and are available now.