Tickets Now On Sale For AN EVENING WITH BRANDY CLARK At Kentucky Performing Arts
The Grammy, CMA, and Americana Award-winning singer-songwriter will perform at The Bomhard Theater in Louisville.
Kentucky Performing Arts has announced that tickets are now on sale for AN EVENING WITH Brandy Clark, taking place Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. at The Bomhard Theater, 501 W. Main Street in Louisville.
Brandy Clark, a Grammy, CMA, and Americana Award-winning artist, will present an intimate evening of music and storytelling in a reserved-seating performance.
Clark is recognized for her songwriting within country and Americana music, earning multiple Grammy nominations and wins, along with CMA and Americana Music Honors & Awards recognition. Most recently, she performed “Trailblazer (Dream Chaser Version)” at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards alongside Reba McEntire and Lukas Nelson. The song is a reimagined version of the Grammy-nominated “Trailblazer,” co-written by Clark with Lainey Wilson and Miranda Lambert.
The Louisville performance offers audiences an opportunity to hear Clark’s catalog in a theater setting, with a focus on the stories behind the songs and her work as a Nashville songwriter.
Tickets went on sale February 27, 2026 at 10 a.m. and are available now.
