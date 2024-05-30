The Kentucky Center For The Performing Arts Hosts CONTINENT TO COMMONWEALTH Exhibit

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts has been selected as one of several venues across Kentucky to host the Kentucky Arts Council's traveling exhibit “Continent to Commonwealth: Asian/Asian American Kentucky Art,” presented in partnership with Asia Institute-Crane House and the Kentucky Chinese American Association. The exhibit will run from May 8 to June 2, 2024.

The exhibit features 33 works by 30 Kentuckians who represent the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. The submitted work was adjudicated by a panel of Asian and Asian American cultural specialists for inclusion in the traveling exhibit.

“While we are most often associated with the performing arts, Kentucky Performing Arts and our Kentucky Center venue proudly support many forms of art – including visual art,” said Kim Baker, president and CEO of Kentucky Performing Arts. “It is our hope that guests and patrons have an arts immersive experience when they visit us.”

The Kentucky Center is located at 501 West Main Street and the exhibit is available for public viewing, outside of performances happening in The Kentucky Center building, on the following days and times. The public viewings is free, no tickets or reservations necessary:

Friday, May 31

5:00-7:00PM

Special Artist Meet and Greet + Public Reception

Sunday, June 2

3:00-5:00PM

Free and open to the public

Featuring Performances by:

River Lotus Lion Dancers

Cultura Philippines

Hui Kaululehua

ABOUT KENTUCKY PERFORMING ARTS

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of connecting and inspiring through the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth's tourism and local economy, contributing more than $15.8 million in an average year with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.

Three locations in Louisville make up the family of venues under the Kentucky Performing Arts umbrella:

The Kentucky Center at 501 W. Main St.

The Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway

Old Forester's Paristown Hall, 724 Brent St.

ABOUT KENTUCKY ARTS COUNCIL

The Kentucky Arts Council, the state arts agency, fosters environments for Kentuckians to value, participate in and benefit from the arts. Kentucky Arts Council funding is provided by the Kentucky General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts.

