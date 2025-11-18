 tracker
THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW is Coming to Brown Theatre

Fans can look forward to another over-the-top camp spectacle filled with razor-sharp wit, brand-new songs, and more.

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show will return to the Brown Theatre on Wednesday, November 19 at 7:00 PM. Award-winning comedy icons, writers, actors, and drag powerhouses BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon bring back their internationally acclaimed holiday extravaganza.

Over the show’s eight-year history, Jinkx and DeLa have traveled through time à la A Christmas Carol, battled AI overlords, redefined the meaning of Christmas, and even embarked on a harrowing rescue mission in the Nutcracker’s Land of Sweets. While no one knows what wild and unexpected directions this year’s production will take, fans can look forward to another over-the-top camp spectacle filled with razor-sharp wit, brand-new songs, heartfelt storytelling, thrilling dance numbers, and jaw-dropping costumes.

Jinkx and DeLa deliver laughter, joy, and a sense of community at a time when we need it most. This performance is for ages 18+ only.

VIP experiences are also available. VIP1 includes an individual photo opportunity with BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon, a post-show VIP Q&A, one limited-edition Holiday Show ornament, and one commemorative Holiday Show VIP tour laminate. VIP2 includes a post-show VIP Q&A, one special Holiday Show gift, and one commemorative Holiday Show VIP tour laminate. Patrons must have both a show ticket and a VIP ticket to attend the VIP event, which takes place post-show.




