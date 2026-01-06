THE BUNCO SQUAD ROLLS AGAIN to Kick Off The New Year At Derby Dinner Playhouse

🎭 NEW! Louisville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Louisville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Derby Dinner Playhouse will present the world premiere of the comedy "The Bunco Squad Rolls Again", January 7 thru February 15, 2026.

It's August, and this time it's Suzie's turn to host. She's expecting a perfectly normal bunco night - but with this group of ladies, "normal" has never really been an option. What begins as a friendly game night quickly turns into another unforgettable evening of surprises, secrets, and side-splitting fun. Whether you're a longtime fan or a bunco newbie, everyone is welcome at the table.

"The Bunco Squad Rolls Again" celebrates friendship and connection and is filled with characters that feel like your neighbors and family. Come for the comedy, stay for the camaraderie, and leave smiling ear to ear.

"The Bunco Squad Rolls Again" was written and directed by long time Derby Dinner performer Jim Hesselman. The cast will include Georgette Kleier, Katie Blackerby, Colette Mattingly, Heather Paige Folsom, Kiersten Vorheis, Tasha Hatchett, Brenda Sparks and Sara King.