Pandora Productions Ends The 2020-2021 Virtual Season With Two Queer Icons And Literary Giants

Pandora Productions, Louisville's only theatre company dedicated and most trusted to tell the stories of the LGBTQ community, has announced the final two plays of the 2020-2021 Virtual Season.

TRU

by Jay Presson Allen (March/April 2021)

Adapted from the words and works of Truman Capote, Tru takes place in the writer's New York City apartment during the week before Christmas 1975. An excerpt from Capote's infamous novel Answered Prayers has recently been published in Esquire and the author's friends, recognizing the characters as thinly veiled versions of themselves, have turned their back on the man they once considered a close confidant. Alone and hurting, Capote soothes himself with pills, alcohol, and chocolate truffles while musing about his checkered life and career. Any who remember Capote's look-at-me flamboyance...would have to wonder if he would continue to exist without an audience.

TRU will run for two weekends: March 26 - 28, April 2 - 4 on demand. Advanced tickets are $22 per screen and are available online at www.PandoraProds.org or by calling 502.216.5502.

I PROFUNDIS

by Jack Wallen, commissioned by Pandora Productions (May 2021)

Love and art and the love of art exists as a means to salvation for some. Oscar Wilde understood this, lived it, embodied it. But when incarcerated for an uncommon desire, he was haunted by the spectre of loss for his craft and the man who would serve to inspire one of his most thought-provoking works, "de Profundis," which was, at its heart, a love letter to Lord Alfred Douglas. I Profundis weaves that love letter, and other writings of Wilde's, into a narrative that pits the man against his own mortality, his passion for beauty, and his need to dwell in the minds and hearts of society.

I PROFUNDIS will run for two weekends: May 14 - 16, 21 - 23 on demand. Advanced tickets are $22 per screen and are available online at www.PandoraProds.org or by calling 502.216.5502.