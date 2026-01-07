Kentucky Performing Arts To Present TREVOR WALLACE: THE ALPHA BETA MALE At The Brown Theatre

🎭 NEW! Louisville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Louisville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kentucky Performing Arts will present TREVOR WALLACE: THE ALPHA BETA MALE on Friday, January 9, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at the Brown Theatre, located at 315 W. Broadway in Louisville.

Trevor Wallace is a stand-up comedian, writer, and actor whose work has gained a massive following online, with more than 2.5 billion views across social media platforms and over 16 million followers worldwide. His comedy has been featured by outlets including Comedy Central, MTV, The New York Times, Ad Age, Business Insider, and Men’s Health.

Wallace was a finalist for “Best in Comedy” at the 2020 Shorty Awards and recently completed a sold-out international theater tour, Are You That Guy. His debut hour-long comedy special, Pterodactyl, is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Known for blending sharp observational humor with internet-era satire, The Alpha Beta Male continues Wallace’s exploration of modern masculinity, social trends, and online culture in a fast-paced stand-up performance.