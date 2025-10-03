Nku Named Future Home Of Kentucky Governor's School For The Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Northern Kentucky University has been named the future home of the Kentucky Governor's School for the Arts, an annual three-week intensive summer arts residency program for Kentucky high school sophomores and juniors. Beginning in 2026, NKU will host the program for 3 years.

Since 1987, more than 9,000 rising high school juniors and seniors have descended on a college campus setting to immerse themselves in a 3-week arts intensive environment, with cross-discipline learning, special guest artist performances and lectures, and the opportunity to access critical life-changing college scholarships. Instruction is offered in nine disciplines: Architecture & Design, Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, Film+Photography, Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre, Visual Art and Vocal Music. This summer, GSA is adding new discipline, Graphic Design.

GSA's 2026 summer program will take place at NKU June 7-27, 2026. GSA most recently resided at the University of Kentucky, where it has been presented for the last six years. “I'm excited about our growing partnership with NKU and what it represents for the future of arts education in Kentucky,” said Jason Brooks, director of GSA. “Together, we are building a home where young artists can explore, create, and grow. NKU's inspiring arts spaces, supportive community, and dedication to student success position us to cultivate the next generation of creative leaders for the Commonwealth and beyond.”

Northern Kentucky University is honored to welcome the Governor's School for the Arts to its Highland Heights campus, where its School of the Arts, home to nationally recognized programs in Art & Design, Music, and Theatre & Dance, serves as a hub of creativity and interdisciplinary excellence.

Northern Kentucky University's Fine Arts Center provides GSA students with a state-of-the-art home for creativity that mirrors the professional world of the arts. The center features premier venues such as the 637-seat Greaves Concert Hall, the Corbett Theatre, and the Stauss Black Box Theatre, alongside professional-grade rehearsal rooms, dance studios, art galleries, and music technology labs. By hosting GSA, NKU affirms its commitment to nurturing young talent and advancing Kentucky's vibrant creative future.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Governor's School for the Arts to NKU. This partnership reflects our deep commitment to supporting the arts, celebrating creativity, and strengthening Kentucky's cultural and educational landscape,” said NKU President Dr. Cady Short-Thompson. “GSA has transformed the lives of thousands of young people across the Commonwealth, and now these students will bring their talent, passion, and creativity to our campus.”

Applications for 2026 summer program open October 10, 2025 at www.kentuckygsa.org. The deadline to apply is January 18, 2026.

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY. –

About Northern Kentucky University: NKU is an entrepreneurial state university of more than 15,000 students on a thriving suburban campus nestled between Highland Heights, Kentucky, and bustling downtown Cincinnati. Ranked in the top 30 out of 500 universities nationwide by The Wall Street Journal for exceptional value, we are a regionally engaged university committed to delivering an innovative, student-centered education. We empower our graduates to have fulfilling careers and meaningful lives, while contributing to the economic, civic and social vitality of the region. Learn more at nku.edu.

