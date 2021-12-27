Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards; Chicken Coop Theatre's GREY GARDENS Leads Best Musical!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Louisville:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Sara Gettelfinger - THE WIZARD OF OZ - ACT Louisville Productions 45%

Heather Folsom - GREASE - Derby Dinner Playhouse 28%

Megan Bliss - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Kentucky Shakespeare Festival 27%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jason Cooper and Carrie Cooke Ketterman - GREY GARDENS - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 53%

Sharon Harrah - CLUE THE MUSICAL - Derby Dinner Playhouse 27%

Donna Lawrence-Downs - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Kentucky Shakespeare 17%

Tony Prince - PUNTS - The Liminal Playhouse 4%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Jason Cooper - GREY GARDENS - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 47%

Drew Fracher - THE WIZARD OF OZ - ACT Louisville Productions 31%

Cyndi Skellie - BRIGHT STAR - Shelby County Community Theater 22%

Best Direction Of A Play

Matt Wallace - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Kentucky Shakespeare 48%

Amy Attaway - HENRY V - Kentucky Shakespeare 40%

Tony Prince - PUNTS - The Liminal Playhouse 13%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Jason Cooper - CLUE: THE STAY AT HOME EDITION - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 63%

Cris Eli Blak - IT HAPPENED IN JEFFERSON SQUARE - Derby City Playwrights 37%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nick Dent - GREY GARDENS - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 76%

Lindsay Krupski - PUNTS - The Liminal Playhouse 24%

Best Musical

GREY GARDENS - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 65%

BRIGHT STAR - SHELBY COUNTY COMMUNITY THEATRE - 2021 35%

Best Performer In A Musical

Trent Everett Byers - THE WIZARD OF OZ - ACT Louisville Productions 26%

Carrie Cooke Ketterman - GREY GARDENS - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 25%

Jennifer Poliski - BRIGHT STAR - 2021 12%

Chris Bryant - SEUSSICAL - Derby Dinner Playhouse 9%

Brian Bowles - THE WIZARD OF OZ - ACT Louisville Productions 9%

Trent Wong - BRIGHT STAR - Shelby County Community Theater 9%

Carol Tyree Williams - GREY GARDENS - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 6%

Corwyn Hodge - CAMELOT - Derby Dinner Playhouse 3%

Best Performer In A Play

Zachary Burrell - HENRY V - Kentucky Shakespeare 28%

Kathleen Lewis - TALKING WITH - Hardin County Playhouse 23%

Jonathan Patrick O'Brien - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Kentucky Shakespeare 16%

Bobby Conte - THE MOUSETRAP - Derby Dinner Playhouse 13%

Tina Jo Wallace - DEARLY BELOVED - Derby Dinner Playhouse 9%

Brian Hinds - PUNTS - The Liminal Playhouse 7%

Sloan Malone - PUNTS - The Liminal Playhouse 3%

Wes Yunker - PUNTS - The Liminal Playhouse 3%

Teresa Willis - PUNTS - The Liminal Playhouse 1%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Jason Cooper - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Acting Against Cancer 50%

Lauren McCombs - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Acting Against Cancer 50%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Jason Cooper - TRU - Pandora Productions 24%

Russell Cooper - CLUE: THE STAY AT HOME EDITION - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 22%

Thomas D. Brown II - IT HAPPENED IN JEFFERSON SQUARE - Derby City Playwrights 19%

Michael Drury - THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 18%

Tom Luce - IMAGINING HESCHEL - Bunbury Theatre 9%

Jack Wallen - THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 8%

Best Play

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Kentucky Shakespeare 53%

HENRY V - Kentucky Shakespeare 38%

PUNTS - The Liminal Playhouse 9%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

GREY GARDENS - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 58%

SEUSSICAL - Derby Dinner Playhouse 33%

PUNTS - The Liminal Playhouse 10%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ron Riall - CLUE THE MUSICAL - Derby Dinner Playhouse 75%

Eric Allgeier - PUNTS - The Liminal Playhouse 25%

Best Streaming Play

CLUE: THE STAY AT HOME EDITION - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 22%

IT HAPPENED IN JEFFERSON SQUARE - Derby City Playwrights 19%

THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 17%

ROMEO & JULIET: LOUISVILLE 2020 - Actors Theatre of Louisville 17%

TRU - Pandora Productions 13%

WHERE DID WE SIT ON THE BUS? - Actors Theatre of Louisville 12%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Courtney Glenny - GREY GARDENS - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 30%

Audrey Lucas - THE WIZARD OF OZ - ACT Louisville Productions 26%

Matthew Brennan - GREASE - Derby Dinner Playhouse 12%

Hayley Warfel - BRIGHT STAR - Shelby County Community Theater 9%

Sam Mannino - GREY GARDENS - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 9%

Ben Geirhart - GREY GARDENS - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 8%

Brandon Fouch - BRIGHT STAR - Shelby County Community Theater 7%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Will DeVary - HENRY V - Kentucky Shakespeare 32%

Angel Solomon-Grier - TALKING WITH - 2021 26%

Matthew Brennan - THE MOUSETRAP - 2021 21%

Rita Thomas - DEARLY BELOVED - Derby Dinner Playhouse 21%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Bridget Thomas - CLUE: THE STAY AT HOME EDITION - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 50%

Russell Jordan - IT HAPPENED IN JEFFERSON SQUARE - Derby City Playwrights 25%

Isabella Lash - IT HAPPENED IN JEFFERSON SQUARE - Derby City Playwrights 17%

Blanca Isabella - IT HAPPENED IN JEFFERSON SQUARE - Derby City Playwrights 7%