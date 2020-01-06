Kentucky Performing Arts Presents SMALL TOWN MURDER

Kentucky Center presents Small Town Murder Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 7 p.m. at The Kentucky Center-Bomhard Theater, 501 W. Main St.

Tickets start at $30. Kentucky Performing Arts donors can call the member hotline at (502) 566-5144. Tickets are available at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org, by phone (502) 584-7777, and in-person at the Kentucky Performing Arts box office and drive-thru (501 West Main Street, Louisville, KY). Please call (502) 566-5111 for information about the range of accessibility options we offer to enhance your performance experience.

Comedians James Pietragallo and Jimmie Whisman are taking their hit podcast, Small Town Murder, back on the road.

Small Town Murder is a weekly podcast that highlights the oddities and tragedies that happen in small American towns.

In 2017, the hit podcast earned a spot on iTunes' charts.





Related Articles Shows View More Louisville Stories

More Hot Stories For You