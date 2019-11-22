91.9 WFPK Presents Joan Shelley At The Kentucky Center â€“ Bomhard Theater

Joan Shelley comes to The Kentucky Center - Bomhard Theater on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $18. Kentucky Center members call the member hotline at (502) 566-5144. Standard tickets are available by calling (502) 584-7777, (800) 775-7777 and

in-person at The Kentucky Center box office and drive-thru. Please call (502) 566-5111 for information about the range of accessibility option we offer to enhance your performance experience.

Visit The Kentucky Center at www.kentuckycenter.org.

Joan Shelley is a Kentucky singer/songwriter, who draws inspiration from traditional Kentucky artists, as well as those from Ireland, Scotland and England. Her new album, "Like The River Loves The Sea," came out August 30, 2019.

Since the 2015 release of her album "Over and Even," Shelley has toured across the country and Europe as a headlining artist, joined by guitarist Nathan Salsburg and sharing shows with the likes of Jake Xerxes Fussell, Bonnie "Prince" Billy, Doug Paisley, Daniel Martin Moore, the Other Years and Michael Hurley.

Shelley has previously opened for Wilco, Chris Smither, Andrew Birdand and Richard Thompson. Jeff Tweedy, an acclaimed American songwriter, produced her most recent record, "Joan Shelley," at The Loft in Chicago.





