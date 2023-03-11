(mostly)musicals to Present MAKE IT WORK! This Month

On Thursday, March 23, join Gregory Nabours and (mostly)musicals for MAKE IT WORK, an evening of songs about work: the jobs you love, the jobs you hate, and the jobs you wish you had, at the Knitting Factory NoHo (Upstairs at the Federal)! Producer amy francis schott said, "We had such a great time - and a full house - in January, we're excited to be back!"

Singers scheduled to perform include: Broadway's Sharon McNight (Tony nominee: STARMITES, along with returning LA favorites Amanda Kruger (A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Greenway), Jimmy Marino (INTO LIGHT), Justin Michael Wilcox (SOMETHING ROTTEN at 5 Star), Miatta Lebile (Second City Hollywood), and Michael Thomas Grant (TV: "Zoe's Extraordinary Playlist"). Also clocking in are some new (to mmLA) hires including Jenna Gillespie Byrd (FTR: BAZ Las Vegas, world premiere RECORDED IN HOLLYWOOD), Rianny Vasquez (GREASE at La Mirada), Ricky Abilez (RENT at Coeurage Ensemble), and Zehra Fazal (A WICKED SOUL IN CHERRY HILL at the Geffen). The evening will also feature a special guest performance from Eric B. Anthony, Patrick Batiste, and the cast of the new musical FOR THE LOVE OF A GLOVE!

And if you want to get HAPPY onstage, sign up for the open mic afterparty, hosted by Justin Anthony Long ("City of Dreams")!

Tickets for (mostly)musicals MAKE IT WORK are $25/general admission and $35/VIP and are available at www.mostlymusicalsLA.com. Doors open at 6pm for dinner and drinks (no minimum required), showtime is 7:30pm and the open mic afterparty follows. The Knitting Factory NoHo is located on the upper level of the Federal Bar at 5303 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA. Valet and street parking are available.

(mostly)musicals is a (mostly)bi-monthly themed cabaret series in LA produced by amy francis schott with music director Gregory Nabours since 2014 - join the email list at www.mostlymusicalsLA.com to always know about upcoming shows!