(mostly)musicals to Present MAKE IT WORK! This Month

The concert will take place on March 23.

Mar. 11, 2023  

On Thursday, March 23, join Gregory Nabours and (mostly)musicals for MAKE IT WORK, an evening of songs about work: the jobs you love, the jobs you hate, and the jobs you wish you had, at the Knitting Factory NoHo (Upstairs at the Federal)! Producer amy francis schott said, "We had such a great time - and a full house - in January, we're excited to be back!"

Singers scheduled to perform include: Broadway's Sharon McNight (Tony nominee: STARMITES, along with returning LA favorites Amanda Kruger (A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Greenway), Jimmy Marino (INTO LIGHT), Justin Michael Wilcox (SOMETHING ROTTEN at 5 Star), Miatta Lebile (Second City Hollywood), and Michael Thomas Grant (TV: "Zoe's Extraordinary Playlist"). Also clocking in are some new (to mmLA) hires including Jenna Gillespie Byrd (FTR: BAZ Las Vegas, world premiere RECORDED IN HOLLYWOOD), Rianny Vasquez (GREASE at La Mirada), Ricky Abilez (RENT at Coeurage Ensemble), and Zehra Fazal (A WICKED SOUL IN CHERRY HILL at the Geffen). The evening will also feature a special guest performance from Eric B. Anthony, Patrick Batiste, and the cast of the new musical FOR THE LOVE OF A GLOVE!

And if you want to get HAPPY onstage, sign up for the open mic afterparty, hosted by Justin Anthony Long ("City of Dreams")!

Tickets for (mostly)musicals MAKE IT WORK are $25/general admission and $35/VIP and are available at www.mostlymusicalsLA.com. Doors open at 6pm for dinner and drinks (no minimum required), showtime is 7:30pm and the open mic afterparty follows. The Knitting Factory NoHo is located on the upper level of the Federal Bar at 5303 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA. Valet and street parking are available.

(mostly)musicals is a (mostly)bi-monthly themed cabaret series in LA produced by amy francis schott with music director Gregory Nabours since 2014 - join the email list at www.mostlymusicalsLA.com to always know about upcoming shows!




Interview: April Stewart Sending LOVE LETTERS To Her Reunited Friends Photo
Interview: April Stewart Sending LOVE LETTERS To Her Reunited Friends
A.R. Gurney’s classic Love Letters plays for one weekend at the Theatre 68 Arts Complex beginning March 31, 2023. Wendy-Marie Martin directs this two-hander with Courtney R. Hall and April Stewart.  The multitasking April managed to find some time between her voiceover gig, raising her daughter and volunteering for NAMI to answer a few of my queries.
7TH ANNUAL LA GET DOWN FESTIVAL to Play Greenway Court Theatre in April Photo
7TH ANNUAL LA GET DOWN FESTIVAL to Play Greenway Court Theatre in April
Greenway Arts Alliance (Whitney Weston and Pierson Blaetz, Co-Founders and Co-Artistic Directors), in association with Da Poetry Lounge (DPL), will present THE 7th ANNUAL LA GET DOWN FESTIVAL, celebrating hip-hop and spoken word. DPL Co-Founder Shihan Van Clief (Russell Simmons presents Def Poetry Jam International Tour) and Arianna Lady Basco (The Fabulous Filipino Brothers) returns as Festival Directors.
Rolling World Premiere of COLONIALISM IS TERRIBLE, BUT PHO IS DELICIOUS Starts This Month Photo
Rolling World Premiere of COLONIALISM IS TERRIBLE, BUT PHO IS DELICIOUS Starts This Month at Chance Theater
Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, has announced the Rolling World Premiere of “Colonialism is Terrible, But Phở is Delicious.” Written by Dustin H. Chinn and directed by Oánh Nguyễn, this exciting new comedy will preview from March 31 through April 7, with regular performances being April 8 through April 30 on the Cripe Stage at Chance Theater @ Bette Aitken theater arts Center. 
City of Los Angeles Proclaims March 15 TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 Day Photo
City of Los Angeles Proclaims March 15 TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 Day
The Los Angeles City Council honored Center Theatre Group on March 10, 2023 by proclaiming Wednesday, March 15, 2023 as “TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992” Day. Councilmembers Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Curren D. Price Jr., Heather Hutt, and Hugo Soto-Martinez presented the proclamation to Center Theatre Group's Associate Artistic Director Tyrone Davis on behalf of the theatre company.

LOVE LETTERS to Open at Theatre 68 For Limited Run Starting This MonthLOVE LETTERS to Open at Theatre 68 For Limited Run Starting This Month
March 11, 2023

Love Letters, the classic romance written by A.R. Gurney, will play Theatre 68 Arts Complex from March 31- April 2, 2023. The production is directed by Wendy-Marie Martin, executive produced by Grey Delisle, and stars Courtney R. Hall and April Stewart.
Photos: First Look At Mitch Hara's MUTANT OLIVE 2.0 At The HudsonPhotos: First Look At Mitch Hara's MUTANT OLIVE 2.0 At The Hudson
March 10, 2023

Boombaby! Productions and the Hudson Theatres opened Mutant Olive 2.0 this week —  the newer and even more outrageous version of Mitch Hara’s hilarious, heart-wrenching, multiple award-winning signature play, directed by Carlyle King. Check out the photos, below.
Conundrum Theatre Company Presents SEUSSICAL!Conundrum Theatre Company Presents SEUSSICAL!
March 10, 2023

Conundrum Theatre Company has announced its upcoming production of SeussicalTM which will be performed at the Colony Theatre in Burbank from March 31st to April 2nd.
