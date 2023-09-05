(mostly)musicals Brings WILD SIDE to The Federal in NoHo

The event is set for September 20.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

LA's favorite eclectic cabaret gets WILD on September 20th. Join Gregory Nabours and an untamed lineup of talent as they take a walk on the WILD side in a uniquely entertaining evening of music about ANIMALS!

Performers currently scheduled to appear include Broadway's Jason Michael Snow (BOOK OF MORMON, TV: "Black Monday"), Jeffrey Polk (5 GUYS NAMED MOE), Eric B. Anthony (THE LION KING), and Sharon McNight (Tony nominee: STARMITES, MAC Lifetime Achievement Award), plus LA favorites including Justin Anthony Long (THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence), Miatta Lebile ("I Think You Should Leave" with Tim Robinson), Sadé Ayodele (Celebration's A NEW BRAIN), and Zehra Fazal (WICKED SOUL IN CHERRY HILL at the Geffen)! Plus, exciting 1st time appearances from B'way's Natalie Joy Johnson (KINKY BOOTS, LEGALLY BLONDE), along with Hannah Abrahim (Nickelodeon's "Monster High"), Marqell Edward Clayton (MEMPHIS at Moonlight Amphitheatre), and Melanie Brook (54 Below, Joe's Pub), with additional talent TBA!

And if you'd like to UNLEASH your talent, bring your music and sign up for our original open mic afterparty, hosted by Justin Anthony Long!

Doors open at 6pm for dinner and drinks, showtime is 7:30pm and the open mic afterparty follows. Tickets for (mostly)musicals WILD SIDE are $25/general admission and $35/VIP and are available at www.mostlymusicalsLA.com. There is a suggested food/drink minimum of $20 for this event. Upstairs at the Federal is located on the 2nd floor of the Federal Bar at 5303 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA., and is accessible by elevator. Street and valet parking are available.

(mostly)musicals is a uniquely entertaining, (mostly) bi-monthly themed cabaret series in Los Angeles produced by amy francis schott with music director Gregory Nabours. Follow us on FB, IG, and now TikTok for additional content and special offers, subscribe on YouTube for all the videos, and visit www.mostlymusicalsLA.com to sign up for email updates and news about upcoming shows!




Recommended For You