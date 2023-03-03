Youth Academy of Dramatic Arts Presents ROCKIN' AWESOME IMPROV SHOW

Youth Academy of Dramatic Arts (YADA), which has been offering comprehensive theatrical training to youth in Los Angeles for 25 years, is currently presenting a new show for families, Rockin' Awesome Improv Show, running on Saturdays at 11am with free tickets available through May 20 (no performance on April 15).



Rockin' Awesome Improv Show is high energy family-friendly entertainment that will bring joy to your day and a boisterous car ride home. With the promise of laughter, the rotating cast has families yelling out suggestions and young audience volunteers joining the cast onstage to perform games for a wild, rockin' hour of ridiculousness. This Whose Line Is It Anyway? style show takes its silly seriously!



The cast includes (in alphabetical order) Jose Acain, Matt Acevedo, Chris Bunyi, Oliver Berger, Pepper Berry, Jaclynn Cherry, Rachel Crane, Drew Cullinan, Chrystale Davis, John DeFour, Courtney Doyle, Piper Gillin, Elaine Hammel, Matt Hunter, Stephen C. James, Jeremy Klein, Nina Marie Kypuros, Danny Lutman, Kevin Ocampo, Carrie-ann Pishnak, Jamison Scala, Leeann St. John, Carrie Weisberg, Mike Woodley, and Arielle Zadok. Musical Director is Tiffany Schirz.



Carrie-Ann Pishnak is YADA's Executive Director and the Artistic Director of its improv program. She is also a producer, teacher, and facilitator with over 20 years' experience in the corporate arena. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre from UNLV, is a graduate of The Second City Conservatory and Nerdist improv program and completed her training at the British American Drama Academy in Oxford. She has been an educator at various schools for over 30 years, including California Institute of the Arts, The Second City, Youth Academy of Dramatic Arts, Theatrical Education Group, and Seton Academy, during which more than a decade was spent as a member of the development team, teacher, producer, and lead marketing strategist at The Second City in Los Angeles.



Tickets may be obtained online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2228311®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fforms.gle%2FRELSqJCGrmDohpXw8?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or https://yada.org/improv-show/ or by phone at (323) 655-9232. Youth Academy of Dramatic Arts is located at 8115 W. Third Street in Los Angeles, 90048.