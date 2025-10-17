YEARS TO THE DAY Will Return to LA at Beverly Hills Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beverly Hills Playhouse will present the timely drama about friendship in YEARS TO THE DAY by playwright and director Allen Barton. YEARS TO THE DAY was named one of Los Angeles' 10 Best New Plays by LA Weekly (2013), and has since been performed in ten cities across three continents. Barton will direct the award-winning cast of Jeff LeBeau and Peter Zizzo.

In a time set parallel to our current world, two old friends, Dan and Jeff, meet for coffee — it's been six years to the day since their last in-person meeting. What unfolds is an 80-minute single conversation between them, where the topics of friendship, family, marriage, health, kids and politics intertwine to make them question the nature of friendship, and whether the bond they made in the first week of college can withstand the increasing stress of different opinions across all those topics. Have the intervening years made them more tolerant of these different views? Or have they become calcified under a form of “maturity” that would say, “There are some opinions that simply cannot be tolerated anymore”?

First presented in 2013 during the height of the Obama years, YEARS TO THE DAY has now been performed in a dozen cities across three continents. Allen Barton's script was written to be “ever green,” not tied to any actual politician or specific years of stress that those issues can bring to the fore. It is a timeless and still timely treatise on the nature of friendship and how it can survive a world that seems to change more quickly with the passing years.