World Premiere of THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR COMING Receives Best of Broadwater Producer's Encore Award

The World Premiere of Thank You So Much For Coming, written and performed by writer, comedian Alex Kern and co-written and directed by Natasha Mercado is a sixty minute immersive comedy experience. The show played to SOLD OUT houses throughout its run at the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2023 and has now received a Best of Broadwater Producer’s Encore Award. Kern’s fearless and mesmerizing performance as “Cynthia” returns for two performances this week at the Broadwater Blackbox (6322 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038)

You are cordially invited to Cynthia’s most fabulous party ever. It will surely be a night of frolicking, fanfare, and friendships. Audience involvement is a must at this fête. The spontaneity of the evening depends on it! Surprises and heartbreak abound! It will be an unforgettable evening because Cynthia is a formidable host— all she needs is for you to show up! Party conversations may include: loneliness, femininity, and what it means to desperately want to be seen and desperately not want to be seen at all. Don’t forget to R.S.V.P... Remember to come, okay?

Alex Kern (she/her) is an actor, writer, comedian, and clown from Cleveland, Ohio. Her short films and original series’ (the critically acclaimed “SingleDumb” and “Pawla Dean’s White House Kitchen”) have screened at The Cleveland International Film Festival, Palm Springs International Comedy Festival, Los Angeles Animation Festival, and more. Her acting and writing work has been featured in numerous outlets, some of which include: HULU, Vulture, and Vanity Fair. Alex trained at The New Actor’s Workshop (NYC) under the guidance of Mike Nichols before focusing on comedy (Groundlings, Upright Citizen’s Brigade) but identifies most as a clown (Idiot Workshop, The Clown School). In her comedy, Alex is interested in the risk of losing the logical and luxuriating in the joy of the moment. Credits include: HULU, New York Magazine, Vanity Fair and Vulture

Natasha Mercado (she/her) is an actress, director, producer, writer, and theatre arts educator. She moved to Los Angeles, became a clown and the rest is history. You can see her on Adult Swim, Amazon, HBO, TVS, and stages across LA. Her love for comedy started with improv and in 2020, she created “Send in the Clowns,” the first monthly clown show at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre. Currently, she’s touring her award-winning solo show “Tree”— which was called “one of LA’s Top Ten Shows” by Stage Raw and “a must see” by the Times Colonist. She has also led workshops across the country for people interested in exploring techniques that implement vulnerability, physicality, and wholeheartedness to give their performance a unique edge.”