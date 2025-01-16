World Premiere of SOMETHING YOU DON'T KNOW Comes to the Loft Ensemble

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced new dates for its next production in Sawyer’s Playhouse (the company’s Second Stage), the world premiere of Something You Don’t Know by Dani True and Kirsten Jones. Directed by Natasha Renae Potts, the cast featureS (in alphabetical order) Francesca Alejandra, Andrés Garcia Arriola, Andrea Casamitjana, Isaac Deakyne, Jennifer DeRosa, Kirsten Jones, and Dani True. The engagement will now begin Friday, January 24, at 8pm, and continue through Saturday, February 15. The performance schedule is Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm. There will be an additional performance on Thursday, February 13, at 8pm.



As a family tries to enjoy a weekend away at their cabin, they face the truth of the shocking secrets they've been keeping. The play examines how a family navigates the challenges of moving forward with love after a lifetime of trauma.



Scenic design is by Madylin Sweeten Durrie, lighting design is by Matthew Scheel, costume design is by Bridget Avildsen, sound design is by Ignacio Navarro, and props design is by Natasha Renae Potts. Assistant director is Sean Alan Mazur, rehearsal stage manager is Crismar Chacín Ruiz, assistant stage manager is Carlos Gomez, Jr., and production stage manager is Bita Arefnia. Graphic design is by Madylin Sweeten Durrie and website design is by Amanda Chambers. Producer is Bree Pavey, and associate producers are Sarah Nilsen, Cassandra Carmona, and Matt Lorenzo.

