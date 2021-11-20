World Premiere Of ILU AMERICA (Land Of America) Heads To Culver City Film Festival

Oduataj Productions & Entertainment Inc. CEO Taiwo Oduala who directed and produced ILU America (Land of America) announced today that the film will make its world premiere at the Culver City Film Festival on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Cinemark 18 and XD Theater in Los Angeles, California.

ILU America (Land of America) is an African full length feature foreign language film with suspense, intrigue, emotion, love, and action fully subtitled in English. An indigenous emotional classic reality story of an immigrants' ordeal and survival. The film is a groundbreaking adventure full of humor where the film's pessimist, Ade, is forced to discover the meaning of resilience. Despite the obstacles and hardships along the way, his mission is to obtain citizenship in a land he was not born in, so he may see his dream come true.

ILU America (Land of America) stars leading actors are Taiwo Oduala who also directed and produced the film and Actress Doris Simeon. The film actors also include Adebayo Salami, Bayo Bankole, Ayo Mogaji, Mistura Asunramu, Femi Brainard, Shina Ayooyinlola, and Israel Ogunleye Alayo.

The film has received many accolades and won an award at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival for Best Diaspora Film, and has already received seven official selections at the Hollywood New Directors Film Festival, Black Film Festival, San Diego Black Film Festival, Marina del Rey Film Festival, Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival, Golden State Film Festival, and the Culver City Film Festival. "This film promises to break Hollywood and Nollywood barriers," says Oduala.

In addition, Oduala has received other awards with his film ILU OBA (The Queens Land) at the British Film Institute for Best Story, and African Film and Academy Awards for Best Screenplay Film.

Oduala is currently in development on his next two feature films, Love from America and Dreaming of America.

The screening will take place December 4th at 7:30 pm (After Party To Follow) during the Culver City Film Festival which will be held at Cinemark 18 and XD Theater at The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center, 6081 Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA.

Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/los-angeles-premiere-of-the-movie-ilu-america-tickets-203610794367

Watch the trailer below: