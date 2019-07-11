World Of Wonder Announces 'Werq The World' Season 2 Live At VidCon

World of Wonder, the Emmy-winning media company behind RuPaul's Drag Race, the Million Dollar Listing franchise, and upcoming HBO documentary Liberty: Mother of Exiles, today announces the season two pickup of hit docu-series Werq The World. The series will return to World of Wonder's owned-and-operated streaming service WOW Presents Plus this winter. The news was announced today at VidCon in Anaheim, during World of Wonder's exclusive fireside chat as part of the convention's industry track.

Season two of Werq The World joins the robust offerings on premium streaming service WOW Presents Plus, including Emmy-nominated Untucked, UNUhhh starring Trixie & Katya, Drag Race Thailand, and a vast library of scripted and unscripted World of Wonder-produced series and features.

"We are thrilled to bring our tribe another look behind the curtain of what is a stage extravaganza like no other," said World of Wonder co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey. "With Season 11 girls along for the ride this time, expect more jaw-dropping performances, hilarious behind-the-scenes moments, and secrets revealed about your favorites and their lives on the road as elite Drag Queens."

The all-new season follows a team of glittering Queens including Aquaria, Kameron Michaels, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Naomi Smalls, Plastique Tiara, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, and current reigning Queen Yvie Oddly, as they mesmerize audiences around the globe and give viewers a behind-the-scenes, raw and real look at life on the touring road. Acclaimed documentary filmmaker Jasper Rischen returns as director.

Since season one, Werq The World from Voss Events, the largest drag production ever produced, has grown in size and scope; now requiring a crew of over 50 people navigating 50 cities for the second tour leg. Season two of the docu-series will go into production this fall, during the North American run of the tour. Tickets are currently available for the tour itself at WerqTheWorld.com.

For more than two decades, award-winning production company World of Wonder has introduced audiences to new worlds, talent and ideas that have shaped culture. Programming highlights include: Emmy Award winning "RuPaul's Drag Race" (VH1/Logo), "Million Dollar Listing" LA & NY (Bravo), "Dancing Queen" (Netflix), "Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce" (Fuse), and "Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric" (National Geographic); award-winning films and documentaries including "Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures," "Menendez: Blood Brothers," "Inside Deep Throat," "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," "I Am Britney Jean," "In Vogue: The Editor's Eye," "Carrie Fisher's Wishful Drinking," "Monica in Black and White," Emmy-winning "The Last Beekeeper," and Emmy-winning "Out of Iraq." Seven of WOW's films have premiered at the Sundance Film festival including "Becoming Chaz" and "Party Monster."

World of Wonder has also created a substantial digital footprint with its YouTube channel WOWPresents (1M+ subs), SVOD digital platform WOW Presents Plus, along with an award-winning blog, The WOW Report. World of Wonder's bi-annual RuPaul's DragCon is the world's largest drag culture convention, welcoming 100,000 attendees across LA and NYC in 2018. Co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey authored The World According to Wonder, celebrating decades of production, which can be found online at http://worldofwonder.net/.

Randy and Fenton were honored with the IDA Pioneer Award in December 2014, celebrating exceptional achievement, leadership, and vision in the nonfiction and documentary community, named to Variety's Reality Leaders List in 2017, and chosen for the OUT100 list in 2018 for their trailblazing work in the LGBTQ+ community. World of Wonder was also selected for Realscreen's 2018 Global 100 list, which recognizes the top international non-fiction and unscripted production companies working in the industry today. World of Wonder creates out of a historic building/gallery space in the heart of Hollywood.





