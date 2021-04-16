Wonkybot Studios Launches WONKYBOT INSIDER Podcast

Wonkybot Entertainment's podcast unit Wonkybot Studios today announced the launch of its newest original podcast series, Wonkybot Insider. The bi-monthly series offers a peek inside the company known for creating the best in cinematic scripted audio content for kids and family with its high quality, richly designed, full-cast series enjoyed by audiences around the world.

Listen to the first episode below!

Hosted by award-winning writer and Wonkybot co-founder Stewart St John, whose film and television career include Disney's Seventeen Again and FOX Kids' Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Wonkybot Insider features the latest news, exclusive trailers, sneak previews and fun interviews with the cast and crew creating the Wonkybot magic.

"This podcast is an important step for Wonkybot and our mission to create original audio productions that connect with kids, tweens and teens," said St John. "This show gives them the opportunity to go behind the scenes and find out what it takes to create the scripted shows they're listening to. It creates an additional level of interactivity and excitement that only audio can do."

"The idea for doing a series like this grew from the success of a show Stewart hosted on the Tara Tremendous feed called 'Tremendous Talk'," said Todd Fisher, Wonkybot co-founder. "It was a great way for us to interact with the Tara Tremendous audience. Wonkybot Insider is the next logical step, but instead of just discussing Tara, we'll be chatting about our growing slate of shows."

Actress Sarah Douglas (Superman I and II), Australian television star Deborah Kennedy (A Place To Call Home) and Hannah Monson (Netflix' Glitch) are among some of the celebrity voices appearing in Wonkybot programs who will be featured in upcoming Wonkybot Insider interviews. In the past five years Wonkybot has established itself as the premiere audio-first, global independent kids and family podcast producer, publisher and burgeoning network creating original IP and music. The company is known for its character-driven, binge-worthy audio series including Parents' Choice Gold Award-winner "Tara Tremendous" (now in its fourth season), teen horror thriller "Origins Unknown" (currently in its second season), "Spooky Troop", "The Owlsteins" and many more.

Set to premiere in the months ahead are the time traveling adventure series "Historynauts", superhero series "Tremendous Girl", and a new teen horror show centered around mysterious sightings in a small Virginian town. St John is the sole creator and writer of Wonkybot's entire programming slate, while St John and musical partner Michael Plahuta score each show, and St John, Fisher and Plahuta share producing credits on all episodes.