Wizard World Signature Series Presents STAR WARS: NOPE TROOPERS

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Stormtroopers David M. Santana and Sandeep Mohan, better known as the "Nope Troopers," will take us to a new galaxy as Wizard World Signature Series presents Sci-Fi/Fantasy begins on Sunday, May 16, the first of 10 events on consecutive Sundays through July 25 featuring exclusive opportunities to connect with icons of two of Wizard World's cornerstone genres. Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:WIZD) today announced the full slate of Sci-Fi/Fantasy events, continuing May 23 with another Star Wars universe entity, Rebel Pilots, and including such popular franchises as "Game of Thrones," "Once Upon a Time," Harry Potter, "Star Trek" and more.

The subscription-based program offers fans multiple options that provide exceptional value and insider access, including live Q&As, exclusive themed and branded merchandise, compelling content and interactive experiences. The full selection of Wizard World Signature Series Presents Sci-Fi/Fantasy can be found at https://wizardworldvault.com/collections/wizard-world-signature-series-presents-sci-fi-fantasy.

A variety of subscription offerings allow fans to select individual Signature Series events, all 10 Sci-Fi/Fantasy events or a bonus package with access to every Q&A and numerous extras. Since March 2020, Wizard World has conducted nearly 300 live panels with celebrities, artists, authors, fan communities, industry experts and more, as well as paid live video chats, virtual photo ops, autographs and recorded video messages.

Wizard World continues to offer a selection of free panels and special events via its streaming platforms (Facebook, YouTube, Twitch), with such regular topics as "Doctor Who," "The Walking Dead," Pure Fandom, Popular Culture Psychology, the pop culture trivia game WizQuiz and more every week.

Upcoming Wizard World Signature Series Events