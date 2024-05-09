Winners Revealed for the DAY IN THE SUN SHORT FILM FESTIVAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A Day in the Sun honors and celebrates the contributions and journeys of people dedicated to freedom, equality, civil and human rights. We are excited to bring histories that have been marginalized into the forefront, and to awaken new audiences to the experiences of diverse cultures and communities.This is the our Inaugural Festival.

Festival Winner for Best Narrative Short is Director Jan Johnson Goldberger for Shooter. The Department of Justice recent statistics states that "one in four new gang recruits are girls!" According to JJ, "My intent for making Shooter was to begin a dialogue about this growing phenomenon. Any gang violence is a direct reflection of the failure of the larger society to embrace and include the group committing the violence. We are all interconnected and not acknowledging that fact leads to the deleterious affects we currently see in Chicago."

Winner of Best Documentary Short is Eurie Chung for I Can't Keep Quiet. This film is an intimate portrait of one woman's quest for healing that reverberated around the globe through her song "Quiet," an anthem for the women's movement. As we follow MILCK's path of activism and artistry, we get a window into how she's awakened by the stillness of quarantine and the reckoning of our country's racial justice movement. Her acknowledgement and accountability for her blindspots give her, and the song's co-creator AG, a renewed sense of freedom as they celebrate that it's never too late to reclaim our voices.

Films included in the Official Selection:

Clothed Minds directed by Carletta S. Hunt

Pay Up . . . Get Out of the Way, by Director DeNai Nixon

Arrivals: What's Left Behind, What Lies Ahead, director by Ben Hemings. The festival is available to enjoy on Filmocracy, from May 11th - May 17th. To watch visit, https://filmocracy.com/festival/a-day-in-the-sun-short-film-festival

