Wilson Cruz Joins Producing Team Of Latinx DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

Actor/Activist Wilson Cruz (Star Trek: Voyager) joins Pop-Up Playhouse and Anne Kathryn Parma as they bring back their hit revival of The Diary of Anne Frank. After two sell out runs at The Complex Hollywood's Dorie Theatre in Fall 2018 and Jan/Feb 2019, the predominately LatinX cast returns for three performances October 24th& 25that Temple Emanuel/Weinberg Auditorium (8844 Burton Way, Beverly Hills, CA 90211). The play written by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett and adapted by Wendy Kesselman ('97 Broadway version starring Natalie Portman) will then travel to Canada for five performances at the Chutzpah! Festival in Vancouver, produced by Howard Blank. The show will run November 6th-9that the Norman Rothstein Theatre (950 W 41stAve, Vancouver BC V5Z 2N7). Director Stan Zimmerman, a writer on "Gilmore Girls", reunites with two of the TV series' actors -- Aris Alvarado (Caesar) as Mr. Dussell and Alan Loayza (Colin) as Mr. Kraler.

Tickets are $25 & $35 online ($30 @door) and can be purchased atwww.brownpapertickets.com. Show times for Beverly Hills are Thursday October 24th 10:30am and 7:30pm and Friday October 25th 10:30am. The two daytime performances were specifically chosen as an outreach to young people. Special school group rates are available that will include Talk Backs following each show. Show times for Canada are Wednesday November 6th-8th@8pm, Friday November 8th@1pm and Saturday November 9th@2pm. Tkts/info: www.chutzpahfestival.com

The Diary of Anne Frank received 4 BroadwayWorld nominations, including Best Play, Best Actress (Genesis Ochoa), Best Actor (Emiliano Torres) and Best Director (Stan Zimmerman). The director's unique casting and staging choices were inspired by a segment on Brooke Baldwin's CNN show "Newsroom". Reporter Kyung Lah featured the story of a Jewish woman in Los Angeles who created a "Safe House" for a Latina mother and her two daughters after her husband was deported by ICE.*Show runs one hour and fifty minutes (including one 10 minute intermission)

Los Angeles tickets/info: www.brownpapertickets.com

Vancouver tickets/info: www.chutzpahfestival.com





