Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum to Present UNDER THE OAKS Salon Series

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum will return with the company’s annual Under the Oaks salon series, featuring performance and music every Thursday in September on Theatricum’s spectacular outdoor stage in Topanga.

• Thursday, Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

What the Constitution Means to Me

Under the Oaks presents a one-night-only performance of the Obie and New York Drama Critics Circle award-winning play by Heidi Schreck that breathes new life into our Constitution. Fifteen-year-old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives. Starring Robyn Cohen (Trouble the Water, Wendy’s Peter Pan), Timothy Thomas Brown and Tia Laulusa.

• Thursday, Sept.11 at 7:30 p.m.

Composer Collective, an evening of contemporary music highlighting composers and performers who lost their homes in this year’s wildfires. Featured composers include Matthew Ferraro (Futurama), Peter Golub (The Great Debaters), Daniel Clive McCallum (The People Before), Starr Parodi (Mission Impossible II), David Schwartz (The Good Place), Duncan Thum (Chef’s Table), and 16-year-old Isolde Fair, who will perform her own work as will Starr Parodi. Other musicians bringing the work to life: USC professor An Perry on piano, who will perform “Four Preludes for An Perry” by Brevan Manson; LACO's Kate Vincent on viola; and Savannah Jo Lack on violin.

• Thursday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

When You Speak Love: Kurt Weill in Songs & Letters

German-born American composer Kurt Weill re-envisioned what theater could be, both in terms of musical form and satirical content. His “epic theater” exploits with fellow artistic revolutionary Bertolt Brecht earned them both a place on the Gestapo’s hit list, forcing Weill to flee Germany for Paris in 1933. After two years in exile there, he and his wife and artistic muse — famed performer Lotte Lenya — would ultimately land in New York City in 1935, where Weill was quickly influenced by Broadway and jazz. Best known for his collaborations with Brecht, Weill also collaborated with many greats of Broadway’s Golden Age: Ira Gershwin, Alan Jay Lerner and Ogden Nash, to name a few. Highly prolific throughout his career, Weill wrote both music and letters every day of his adult life. Nearly 650 total pieces of correspondence survive. Through Weill’s own words and music, award-winning performers Michelle Jasso and Andrew Ceglio present their own musical love letter to Weill’s monumental opus.

• Thursday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Theatricum Cabaret: Tribute to Joni Mitchell

Theatricum’s annual cabaret celebrates Joni Mitchell’s extraordinary contributions to music, culture and society. Mitchell’s work transcends genre, blending folk, jazz, and pop with deeply personal and poetic storytelling that has resonated across generations. As a pioneer for women in the music industry, Mitchell shattered barriers and redefined the role of the singer-songwriter, influencing countless artists while remaining uniquely her own. Her ability to capture the complexities of the human experience—from love and loss to social and environmental consciousness—makes her a timeless voice in both music and cultural history. By uplifting her music, Theatricum’s company honors her artistry, celebrates her enduring influence, and invites audiences to experience the depth and beauty of her unparalleled legacy in a magical outdoor theatrical setting.