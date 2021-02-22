Whitefire Theatre's Solofest 2021 Presents THE BOOK THAT WON'T CLOSE - CONFESSIONS OF A LOVE ADDICT

For eleven years, deaf musician & actress, TL Forsberg toured her original rock music using American Sign Language (ASL), with deaf dancers in drag to various International Festivals and beloved as "THE DEAF Lady Gaga."

Then one day the music stopped. What came next was this outpouring, a story of her addiction journey, prolonged cultural bullying, and her struggle to accept herself as a "diversely deaf" member of the Deaf Community.

THE BOOK THAT WON'T CLOSE- Confessions of A Love Addict follows a bi-culturally fluid Deaf woman through a series of bad relationships, until she meets a fluid Transgender Orgasmic meditation coach who walks her through a self-contained rehab for Love Addiction to confront her unhealed shame around the parts of her that are both hearing and deaf.

Through her unique relationship with TREVA, a Trans person who embraces both masculine and Feminine, our protagonist learns to claim her place as a sacred Hybrid and embrace a path of integrated wholeness.

THE BOOK THAT WON'T CLOSE- Confessions of A Love Addict is a dark comedy that includes music, dance, video projection, and American Sign Language in a show that is not only inspirational but "edu-taining."

Directed and developed by award-winning director Jessica Lynn Johnson.

The show is fully accessible and inclusive to both hearing and Deaf audiences through the use of captioning, American Sign Language & spoken voice. Rated: 18+ for mature content.

The show is performed in spoken voice, with the support of an ASL Interpreter, and is intentional in the artistic platform. The use of the spoken voice is controversial in Deaf Art and is intended to confront the discrimination that exists from within the Deaf Culture and invite a new level of consciousness about the diversity that currently exists in the deaf world.

THE BOOK THAT WON'T CLOSE- Confessions of A Love Addict debuted to sold-out houses at The Binge Fringe Festival at The Santa Monica Playhouse, won an Encore Award for 2020 as well as "Best of Fest" at Solofest 2020 and 2021. The show is a Scholarship Award winner featured in the upcoming Hollywood Fringe Festival in 2021. The Book That Won't Close returns again to The Whitefire Theatre's Livestream Festival, February 24th @ 7:00 PM, PST.

Review: https://nohoartsdistrict.com/theatres/theatre-reviews/item/6707-the-book-that-won-t-close

For ticket info: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/whitefiretheatre/478319