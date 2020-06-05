Whitefire Theatre to Present BEST OF THE FEST Live Streams

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Whitefire Theatre in Sherman Oaks, California will livestream 6 SOLOFEST 2020'S Best of the Fest shows June 5 - July 18. The festival selections include the following solo shows:

Friday, June 5th at 7 pm - 8 pm (PDT)

BACCALAUREATE

Written, performed and directed by Saurabh Kikani

When painfully shy 16 year old Saurabh Kikani went to Oxford University for a high school summer program.and saw the movie "Mission: Impossible", his life changed forever. This heartfelt solo show spins a tale equal parts coming-of-age teen comedy, aching romance, and celebration of spies and espionage. Saurabh Kikani is a professional stand-up comic, storyteller, film producer and writer.

Tickets/Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/baccalaureate-best-of-fest-at-whitefire-theater-tickets-103895722904?aff=ebdssbeac

Saturday, June 6th at 7 pm (PDT)

The Book That Won't Close, Confessions of a Love Addict

Written and performed by TL Forsberg. Directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson

Follow a bi-culturally fluid Deaf woman through a series of bad relationships, until she meets a transgender orgasmic meditation coach who walks her through a self-contained rehab for love addiction. The show is a dark comedy that includes music, dance, video projection and sign language and is not only inspirational but is "Edu-taining." Ages 18+

Tickets/Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-book-that-wont-close-confessions-of-a-love-addict-tickets-104373004466?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch

Sunday, June 7th at 6 pm (PDT)

ISLAND GIRL: A Rescue Mission

Written and performed by Luka Lymon. Directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson

While seeking the spirit of her dead mother in this fantasical adventure, Mele encounters her ancestors who were early missionaries to the Hawaiian Islands. She explores six generations of Lyman women living in Hawaii beginning in 1832, and discovers a magic within that she just may have inherited.

Tickets/Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/island-girl-a-resue-mission-tickets-104487775750

Friday, June 12th at 7 pm (PDT)

MA'S KITCHEN

Written and performed by Maeria Paez. Directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson

Ma's Kitchen premiered to a sold out house February 2020. A dramedy narrated by a bold Italian mother who invites you to a dinner party to celebrate her dramatic daughter Mary. As "Mama" makes her secret sauce, she shares many delicious stories exploring themes of marriage, motherhood, miscarriage, the Catholic church, career, family secrets/dynamics, love and loss. This 80 minute solo show features multimedia, multiple characters, and just a pinch of juicy secrets.

Tickets/Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mas-kitchen-at-solofest-at-the-whitefire-theatre-2020-tickets-104466159094

Saturday, June 20th at 1:00 pm 9 (PDT)

CHOCOLATE MATCH

Written and performed by Juliette Jeffers. Original direction by Denise Dowse.

A hilarious tale of a Chocolate Girl's online search for Mr. Right! "Jeffers has a sharp knack for capturing the flavor and mannerisms of the men she encounters on her search" ~ Backstage West

For more about the veteran actress, writer, director, producer and teacher Juliette Jeffers please visit www.juliettejeffers.com or www.soloshowworkshops.com

Tickets/Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/juliette-jeffers-30279537378

Sunday, July 18th at 7 pm (PDT)

TALES OF MODERN MOTHERHOOD *(part 2)* Gender and Identity*...this sh*t

just TRANSformed"

Written, performed and directed by Pam Levin

Pam Levin shares her story about being a loving parent whose 5-year-old, plays with boys, dresses like a boy, and now at age 8 is ready to commit to being a boy. It's a journey of a parent trying to uncover the gender that fits her kid best, while navigating uncharted waters. A continuation of the original well received solo show "TALES OF MODERN MOTHERHOOD", this is an extremely personal, funny, challenging, honest and hopeful story about the human condition.

Tickets/Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tales-of-modern-motherhood-part-2-gender-and-identitythis-sht-just-transformed-tickets-105293864784?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch

The BEST OF THE FEST 2020 show dates and times vary. Running time for most shows is approximately 60 minutes. Some contain mature material and language. Programs are subject to change. Tickets are $15.99 with a service charge of $2.60. For tickets and information please visit www.whitefiretheatre.com or call 818.687.8559. Click on the show graphic of your choice to purchase a ticket.

