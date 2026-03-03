Center Theatre Group to Present New Touring Show ¡SÍ SE PUEDE!

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Center Theatre Group will present a new touring show under the CTG:FWD banner–¡SÍ SE PUEDE!–which will receive its world premiere March 19 to April 18 in venues across Los Angeles.

Written by Eliana Pipes and directed by Sara Guerrero, ¡SÍ SE PUEDE! follows trailblazing activist, Dolores Huerta, on her journey to improve conditions for farm workers. From co-founding the United Farmworkers with Cesar Chavez and Larry Itliong, to boycotts, marches, and high-stakes negotiations—her unwavering commitment to justice changed the course of history. Through a blend of movement, music, and actos inspired by El Teatro Campesino, experience the powerful transformation that happens when we come together to demand change.

As part of CTG’s commitment to its Angeleno community, ¡SÍ SE PUEDE! is coming to a neighborhood near you. At community spaces, libraries, and schools across Los Angeles, community members will experience this captivating story–created by and for Angelenos. Created in collaboration with local writers and theatremakers, the tour uplifts and reflects the people, events, and themes important to Los Angeles.

Co-founder of the United Farm Workers Association, Dolores Clara Fernandez Huerta is one of the most influential labor activists of the 20th century and a leader of the Chicano civil rights movement.

Jesus A. Reyes, CTG Director of Learning and Community Partnerships said, “Dolores Huerta’s life is an example for all of us to find courage and work together to make a better world. ¡SÍ SE PUEDE! is not just a slogan, it’s a call to action.”

The cast features Juan De La Cruz, Brandon English, Sol Joun, Myrna Velasco, Michael G. Martinez, and Monica Joelle Ortiz.

The creative team includes Joe Maldonado (Stage Manager), Dylan Dolson Gonzalez (Assistant Stage Manager), Ivette Tello (Costume Designer), Jesus Hurtado (Scenic/Prop Designer), Melani Falcon (Sound Designer), Moises Vazquez (Composer), and Victor Vazquez, CSA (Casting Director, X Casting).