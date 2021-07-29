Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts' Summer @ The Wallis Presents QUATTROSOUND

Innovative acoustic Quattrosound shakes up Summer @ The Wallis with an engaging blend of jazz, rock and classical music on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 8 pm, on the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts' outdoor stage.

Quattrosound's four musicians showcase music as diverse as their nationalities with creative vocal arrangements reflecting their roots in Japan, Mexico, Guatemala and the U.S. Equally adept at Bach, Led Zeppelin or Chick Corea, they play violin, cello, guitar and an eclectic selection of percussion instruments. Something Else proclaims the group is "bursting with intellect, passion, and virtuosity, but sounds like nothing you've heard before."

Quattrosound features Leah Zeger (violin and vocals), Giovanna Moraga Clayton (cello and vocals), Kay-Ta Matsuno (guitar and vocals) and Jorge Villanueva (percussion and vocals). Individually, these accomplished musicians have played with such headliners as Bocelli, Barbra Streisand, Yo-Yo Ma, Annie Lennox, Michael Jackson, Layla Hathaway, Ricky Martin and Gloria Estefan, among many others.

"Quattrosound's four extraordinary musicians, who are as talented as their music is eclectic, will make this performance on our open air stage an outstanding evening to remember," says The Wallis' Artistic Director Paul Crewes.

For safety updates and protocols, please visit https://thewallis.org/safety

Tickets to Quattrosound are $40 and are on sale now. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please visit www.thewallis.org/Quattro or call 310-746-4000 (Tue. - Fri. 9:30 am - 2:30 pm).