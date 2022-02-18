The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts presents MUSE/IQUE in its season launch and debut at The Wallis, led by Artistic Director and Conductor Rachael Worby on Saturday, March 12, 7:30 pm, and Sunday, 13, 2022, 3 pm and 7 pm, in The Wallis' Bram Goldsmith Theater.

The program, MUSE/IQUE & RACHAEL WORBY: SUNRISE ON SUNSET, features an ensemble of L.A.'s finest instrumentalists and singers in a night of fabulous music by artists reminiscent of Ella Fitzgerald, Barbra Streisand, The Eagles, and Duke Ellington, history, and a rediscovery of Los Angeles, the City of Angels.

The performance spotlights Sunset Boulevard, birthplace of the music, the stars, the stories and the history of Los Angeles. No other street in Los Angeles can make that claim. Stroll north one mile from The Wallis and find yourself on Sunset where Leonard Bernstein and Arthur Laurents sat poolside at the Beverly Hills Hotel dreaming up the Jets and the Sharks. Where Pearl Bailey and Louis Bellson wowed the crowds at Ciro's. From Herb Alpert and Jerry Moss' renowned A&M Recording Studios to Berry Gordy's earth-shattering Motown Records; from Wallich's Music City to Tower Records and Amoeba Records to Frank Sinatra, Bob Marley and Jay-Z (not to mention the Beach Boys and the Byrds!). The music that comes to life along the gritty and glitzy 22-mile stretch called Sunset Boulevard inspires everyone.

Worby and MUSE/IQUE are best known for creating transformative musical adventures illuminating the music that shapes people's lives. By reimagining the traditional format of the live classical orchestral experience, MUSE/IQUE blends musical performances seamlessly with researched curation. This program is part of L.A. COMPOSED: A FESTIVAL OF LOS ANGELES MUSIC led by Artistic Director Rachael Worby

Other upcoming performances at The Wallis in February and March include the Connie Han Trio (February 25); A Conversation with ClassPass Founder Payal Kadakia (February 27); Bridge to Everywhere, led by Artistic Director Derrick Skye (March 3); Shai Wosner (March 5); Sunday Funday (March 13); DIAVOLO (March 18-20); Bedtime Stories (March 24-26); and Hershey Felder Presents Live from Florence The Verdi Fiasco (livestreamed beginning March 27). The World Premiere production of The Excavation of Mary Anning, originally slated to open in February, has moved to The Wallis' 2022/2023 Season.

Ticket prices are $29-$79 per person. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 (Monday - Friday, 10 am to 6 pm) or visit TheWallis.org/sunset

