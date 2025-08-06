WIll Geer Theatricum Botanicum to Host Annual Gala ECHOES IN THE FOREST

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum will host Echoes in the Forest, its annual fundraising gala, on Saturday, August 23 at 6 p.m., celebrating the profound artistic legacy of the George family.

The evening will feature a musical tribute to Little Feat founder Lowell George, acclaimed songwriter Inara George (The Bird and the Bee, The Living Sisters), and longtime Theatricum board member Elizabeth George.

Performers include Van Dyke Parks, Fred Tackett (Little Feat), Richard Parks III, Miles Tackett, The Living Sisters, Mike Andrews, Philip Littell, Eliot Douglass, Marcel Camargo, Lexi Pearl, and Christopher Wooley. Guests will enjoy pop-up performances throughout the Theatricum’s iconic wooded grounds, hors d’oeuvres, fine wine, and the vibrant company of artists and community.

The celebration takes place at Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum (1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga, CA 90290) (midway between Pacific Coast Highway and the Ventura Freeway)

Tickets are $150, with a portion tax-deductible. Proceeds benefit Theatricum’s artistic and educational programming, which reaches over 28,000 people annually.