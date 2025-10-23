WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME is Coming to The Torrance Cultural Arts Foundation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Torrance Cultural Arts Foundation has revealed the cast and creative team for its upcoming production of What the Constitution Means to Me, the award-winning and thought-provoking play that explores the profound relationship between the U.S. Constitution and the lives of American women. Produced by the Torrance Cultural Arts Foundation and directed by TOCA's Artistic Director, Christian Wolf, the production will be performed Saturday and Sunday, January 24 and 25, 2026, at the James Armstrong Theatre in Torrance, and Saturday, January 31, and Sunday, February 1, 2026, at Theatre West in Los Angeles.

Leading the cast as Heidi is Jessica Hayes, an accomplished actress, singer, and songwriter who has captivated audiences throughout Southern California. Her credits include performances at Laguna Playhouse, Long Beach Playhouse, and Knott's Berry Farm. Hayes brings warmth, wit, and depth to this semi-autobiographical role originally written and performed by Heidi Schreck.

Brian Singer will take on the role of The Legionnaire. Singer's extensive acting résumé spans theater, film, and television. His stage credits include Picnic, Light Sensitive, Noises Off, and Mister Roberts. On screen, he has appeared in the award-winning film Sweetwater, as well as The Bronx Bull and 9/11, and in national commercials for AT&T, Jeep, Verizon, and Lowe's.

Rounding out the cast is Brooklyn Reiss as The Teen Debater. A talented 15-year-old sophomore from Mira Costa High School, Reiss already boasts an impressive list of stage credits, including Monsters, Newsies, Matilda, Annie, and The Music Man. In addition to her theater work, she is an accomplished dancer and member of a competitive dance team.

Written by Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me is an inspiring and often funny look at how the U.S. Constitution has shaped-and continues to shape-the rights and realities of women in America. Both timely and timeless, the play challenges audiences to consider what the Constitution means today and what it should mean for generations to come.