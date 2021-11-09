WELCOME TO MEADOWLARK FALLS Will Be Performed by Tin Can Telephone Productions Through December 3

Just in time for the Holidays, immersive theater company Tin Can Telephone productions returns with Welcome to Meadowlark Falls: The Very Merry Christmas Contest. Inspired by (and poking fun at) those wonderfully lovely, and sappy, romantic Christmas movies, Welcome to Meadowlark Falls is an interactive theatrical experience; part postal play and part online adventure.

In Meadowlark Falls, the Christmas season isn't complete without the annual Christmas Festival. This year the festivities are back with the candiest of canes, the hottest of hot cocoa and - of course - The Top Elf Trials! Meadowlark Fall's own Jenny Snow - city council member and Top Elf Champ - will compete to keep the title over the Big City newcomer, Whitney Blanc. Which contestant has what it takes to win the Silver Bells Trophy and the title of Top Elf 2021 and which has other ideas?

Told through an interactive scrapbook, notes, photos, audio, and home video, follow along as host Genevieve Snow - owner of the general Store and town Nana - guides you through this merry adventure. Visit the online town map to learn more about the characters, discover the mystery of the Yulegarou (a special Christmas Cryptid lurking in the woods on the edge of town), vote for the winner of Top Elf 2021, and fall in love as Noel may finally tell Jenny those three little words.

No Proscenium said of last year's iteration of Welcome to Meadowlark Falls: "The show had the hope, charm and cheesiness of holiday movies...a thoughtfulness and handcrafted appeal that embodies the best parts of Christmas and the holiday season." Haunting.net called the production "a warm, magical and personal experience."

Co-Creator Lori Meeker explains, "When we watch these kinds of movies, we want to be the hero who has to win the contest/save the orphanage/teach the meaning of Christmas. Or maybe we want to be the quirky bestie, helping our friend find Christmas spirit/save the farm/ or rekindle that old flame. Or maybe we just want to live in a world where small town charm and the spirit of Christmas are absolutely real.

Director Chelsea Sutton adds, "We couldn't think of a better way to experience this than combining it with our other love: immersive theater. Our audience is integral in our storytelling. Whether they are giving love advice or helping bake the perfect cookie, they help our characters achieve their dreams."

Ticket packages, starting at $65 are available at https://www.meadowlarkfalls.com/now-playing