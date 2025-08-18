WARSAW World Premiere and More Set for Internatonal City Theatre 2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



International City Theatre has revealed a 2026 season of five plays that reflect our capacity to overcome adversity.

Launching the season in February, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change is the crowd-pleasing musical comedy revue with book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music by Jimmy Roberts that tackles modern love in all its forms. Four actors play over 40 roles in a collection of scenes and songs that scale the dizzying spectrum of male/female relationships, revealing the difficulties and joys of connecting with another person at nearly every stage of life. (February 20 through March 8; previews on February 18 and February 19)

Next up is the world premiere of Warsaw, a new drama by British playwright and screenwriter Paul Webb (Selma). Shortly after September 11, 72 year-old Krystyna fights for her life in a Brooklyn hospital following a car accident. As she emerges from a medically-induced coma, four people wait and reveal the reasons why her survival is vital to them. (May 1 through May 17; previews on April 29 and April 30.)

From playwright Peter Quilter, author of International City Theatre hit productions of End of the Rainbow and Glorious!, comes the American premiere of Allegra. Allegra is full of joy. So much of it that she can’t stop herself from bursting into song. Sometimes the music is only a fantasy in her head… at others, it results in a loud and disruptive performance that causes chaos. Her brother Ronen and housekeeper Anna must somehow control her eccentricities — and avoid more angry visits by the local policeman. However, is this possible without destroying the great happiness that fills Allegra's heart? (June 12 through June 28; previews on June 10 and June 11.)

August will see the Los Angeles premiere of Conscience, a new play by Joe DiPietro about trailblazing Maine Senator Margaret Chase Smith, the first senator to stand on the Senate floor and publicly rebuke Senator Joseph McCarthy, who rose to power using post–World War II anti-Communist hysteria and ruined the lives of those who opposed him. Margaret Chase Smith’s “Declaration of Conscience” speech was a public act of defiance at a time when both Democrats and Republicans were cowed into silence for fear of retribution. (August 28 through September 13; previews on August 26 and August 27.)

Closing out the season in November, the West Coast premiere of The Laugh Track by Wendy MacLeod (House of Yes, Slow Food) goes behind the scenes as I Love Lucy head writer Madelyn Pugh fiercely and hilariously navigates the male dominated entertainment industry. Based on the real-life experiences of Hollywood’s first female TV writer, this play shines light on the inner workings of America’s beloved sitcom and the woman who paved the way for women in the writers’ room. (November 6 through November 22; previews on November 4 and November 5.)

Recognized by Long Beach as the City’s resident professional theater company, International City Theatre is the recipient of over 500 awards, including the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle’s prestigious Margaret Harford Award for “Sustained Excellence” and the LADCC’s 2016 Polly Warfield Award for an “Excellent Season.” In addition to its professional theater productions, ICT offers six community and educational outreach programs each year. The company’s commitment to the community also includes ongoing collaborations with Long Beach’s African American community and other groups and organizations. Former Los Angeles County Supervisor Don Knabe called ICT “a cultural treasure.”

All performances take place Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.