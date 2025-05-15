WAITRESS Comes to Moonlight Stage Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Moonlight Stage Productions’ 44th season will continue with Waitress, the first of three regional premieres, from June 4 to June 21.

Based on the 2007 film of the same name, Waitress follows the story of Jenna Hunterson, a waitress and expert pie maker stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna fights to reclaim a long-forgotten part of herself. Through the support of her fellow waitresses and an unexpected romance, Jenna begins to find the courage to take a long-abandoned dream off the shelf. Featuring Sara Bareilles’ Tony-nominated score, Waitress celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, the family we choose and the beauty of a well-baked pie.

“We’re very excited to open the San Diego regional premiere of Waitress next month. For those who aren’t familiar with the show, it’s a beautiful score, but it may be a bit of a different story than our audience is used to. The characters in Waitress deal with real issues that we see people struggling with every day; you probably know a Jena, you know a Becky. It is incredibly relevant for our current moment. We’re also excited to continue the Waitress tradition of having an all-women creative team, Noelle Marion is directing, Katie Banville is choreographing, and Tamara Paige is our musical director. We hope everyone will come and enjoy a fantastic night under the stars!” -Steve Glaudini, Producing Artistic Director

The Moonlight Production

Noelle Marion, Director

Katie Banville, Choreographer

Tamara Paige, Music Director

Lulu Lloyd, Jenna

Bryan Banville, Dr. Pomatter

Elizabeth Adable, Becky

Joe, Ralph Johnson

Ogie, Jonathan Sangster

Rounding out the creative team: Ryan Marsh (Sound Designer), Samantha Terrell (Lighting Designer), Blake McCarty (Video Design), Peter Herman (Hair & Wig Design) and Melissa Bonilla (Stage Manager).

The cast also includes Dallas McLaughlin as Cal, Nicholas Mongiardo-Cooper as Earl, and Emma Nossal as Dawn.

