Video: Preview of WEST SIDE STORY Ahead of LA Opera Run

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Something's coming, something good! Countless fans know and love Leonard Bernstein’s landmark work and the iconic original choreography created by the legendary Jerome Robbins. Now the Broadway classic is coming to Los Angeles. See it live, bigger and better than ever! Starring Gabriella Reyes as Maria and Duke Kim as Tony, tickets are on sale now.

Opening his 20th and final season as Music Director, James Conlon fulfills a lifelong dream by conducting the company premiere of one of the greatest of all Broadway musicals. Director Francesca Zambello gets to the emotional core of the landmark work in a grandly scaled production that features the iconic original choreography created by Jerome Robbins.

Comments