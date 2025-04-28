Video: Netflix Previews 2025 Slate in New Trailer for Tudum Live Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tudum LIVE, Netflix’s global fan event, is returning on May 31, 2025, streaming live at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Audiences can watch the live event on Netflix, with the live stream beginning at 5:00 PM PT/8:00 PM ET. General public ticket sales will begin starting Friday, May 9 at 10:00 AM PT. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.

This must-see event will feature Netflix’s biggest stars from upcoming titles such as Emily in Paris, Frankenstein, Happy Gilmore 2, Love is Blind, One Piece, Outer Banks, The Rip, Squid Game, Stranger Things, America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, The Life List, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, Wednesday, and more. Check out the trailer now.

The first Tudum event was held in January 2020 at the Bienal Pavilion of São Paulo, Brazil, as a multi-title festival that celebrated Netflix’s young adult content, drawing more than 50,000 fans over four days. Since then, Tudum has evolved across multiple formats—festival, livestream, and digital almanac—cementing its place as a signature global event. In 2023, Tudum returned to São Paulo, drawing over 35,000 in-person attendees and recorded more than 78 million views across Netflix’s global social channels.

