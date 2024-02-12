Video: Get A First Look At POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive at Geffen Playhouse

Get a first look at Geffen Playhouse's production of POTUS in an all-new video! This production marks Los Angeles premiere of the three-time Tony Award-nominated play.

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive is written by Selina Fillinger (Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, Something Clean) and directed by Jennifer Chambers (The Cake, The Enigmatist).

The cast includes Ito Aghayere (Junk, Bernhardt/Hamlet) as Chris; Alexandra Billings (Wicked, Transparent) as Margaret; Lauren Blumenfeld (The Assembled Parties, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Stephanie; Shannon Cochran (A Doll’s House, Part 2; Bug) as Harriet; Celeste Den (M. Butterfly, American Born Chinese) as Jean; Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Suburgatory) as Dusty; and Deirdre Lovejoy (The Blacklist, The Wire) as Bernadette.

Previews for POTUS began Wednesday, January 17, 2024, in the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse.

A derogatory comment, a summit gone awry, an anal abscess—it’s a bad day at the White House. When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, it inevitably falls on the seven women he relies on most to clean up the mess. Take a raucous romp through the halls of the West Wing in a riotous and irreverent farce about the men who hold the power vs. the women who get the job done.



