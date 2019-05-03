Victress Presents The World Premiere Of SHIPWRACKED At The Hollywood Fringe

Introducing Victress, the L.A.-based comedy burlesque troupe, flipping traditional burlesque on its head with a character-fueled strip show. The premise is simple: Comedic monologues lead into cheeky choreographed dance numbers that will make your heart go pitter-pat. Their newest show, "ShipwRACKed," premieres in a 5-show limited run as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival. It's a naughty'cal adventure stacked with quips, ships, n' nips. Get ready for a burlesque show like you've never seen before.

With their collaborative efforts led by director, Thea Lux, the all-female cast embraces the weird, the goofy, and the strange. Not to say this unique burlesque show abandons the sexy, don't worry. Their choreographed strip teases and full dance numbers blend humor with hotness to showcase all the talented performers' best ass-ets.

"We're all comedians," says Thea Lux. "And being funny is sexy. I think that's why this show surprises people. Audiences go in expecting traditional burlesque and we intentionally subvert those expectations. The show is equal parts boobs and comedy."

Extensively trained in sketch and improv in both Los Angeles and Chicago, Victress is hosted by Katherine Biskupic, choreographed by Sarah O'Dwyer, and features Joy Haven, Mel Forrest, Leah Frires, Saliha Muttalib, and Sarah O'Dwyer. They've performed to sold-out audiences at Second City, The Lyric Hyperion, Sacred Fools, and LA's QueenFest.

Come and check out the hilarious and titillating work by Victress. They're sure to knock their tops off.

Complex Hollywood (Ruby Theatre), 6476 Santa Monica Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90038. Tickets: $12. Purchase through Hollywood Fringe site: http://hff19.org/6139.





