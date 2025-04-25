VINYLVIBES: 'The Music Center's On The Record: Vinyl Fair' â€“ May 17, 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Music Center's On the Record: Vinyl Fair is the ultimate destination for #vinylvibes! The eclectic outdoor hangout returns for a third year on Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center to dig into Angelenos' discovery and love of vinyl records.

Held in collaboration with The Music Center's Partner Network Initiative (PNI), the fair will feature over 16 vendors selling a variety of music genres, cool art-making and interactive activities, live DJs dropping beats, a mix CD swap and so much moreâ€”including a sound bath-meets-music lounge inside The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. Chill at the onsite bar, enjoy local fare and connect with fellow music lovers as well as vinyl enthusiasts and collectors!

The Music Center's On the Record: Vinyl Fair partners include: Arts for LA, Dance Resource Center, KCRW, LA Commons, LAUSD Arts Education Branch, South Gate Museum & Art Gallery and Dexter Story.

Saturday, May 17, 2025

4:00 â€“ 8:00 p.m.

Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center

135 N. Grand Ave.

Los Angeles 90012

The public is highly encouraged to take public transportation. The Civic Center/Grand Park station along the Metro B Line (Red) and Metro D Line (Purple) is located conveniently in Gloria Molina Grand Park with a short walk to Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center. Additionally, the plaza is easily accessible by taking Metro's Regional Connector to the Grand Av Arts/Bunker Hill along the Metro A Line (Blue) and E Line (Expo). Metrolink's $10 Weekend Day PassÂ offers easy, free transfers to Metro. Plus, kids ride free on weekends! It's an easy, affordable way to get to the event while avoiding the hassle of parking. Learn more and plan your trip atÂ metrolinktrains.com

