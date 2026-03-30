VINDICTA Film Will Make West Coast Premiere at Beverly Hills Film Festival

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Vindicta, a feature film written and directed by award-winning filmmaker Dominik Sedlar, will have its LA Premiere at the 26th annual Beverly Hills Film Festival on April 15th at 7PM at the TCL Chinese 6 Theaters in Hollywood.

The film follows Hannah, a young woman with a haunted past, who methodically pursues the killing of Nazi officers to enact her revenge for her family’s murder. She has great success until she meets Klaus, a handsome young officer from a special unit. He becomes enamored of her and the stage is set for a deadly denouement.

“Love and revenge, two of the most interesting aspects of the human experience are the basic inspiration behind Vindicta,” says Sedlar.

Vindicta stars Devon Ross (Irma Vep, Depravity, My First Film) as Hannah, Jack Bandeira (The Gold, Think of England, Andor, My Policeman) as Klaus, and an outstanding supporting cast including Pip Torrens (The Crown, The Danish Girl, The Iron lady, Digger, ), Anna Madeley (All Creatures Great and Small, Fatherland, In Bruges), Sam Hazeldine (The Weight, Peaky Blinders, The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power), Juliet Aubrey (The Constant Gardener, Middlemarch, The White Queen), and Suzanne Bertish (The Nun 2, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, Dead Ringers).

The movie is written and directed by Sedlar; Director of Photography is David McFarland (Bedford Park) and the Original Score is the work of award-winning composer Dalibor Grubacevic. Producers include Zeljko Zima, Una Zima, Dominik Sedlar, Jakov Sedlar, Alan Green, Ilenka Jelowicki, and Wendy Benge.

The film will screen on Wednesday, April 15th, 7 PM at the TCL Chinese 6 Theaters, 6801 Hollywood Blvd. Hollywood, CA 90028.