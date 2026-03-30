LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL to be Presented at USC School of Dramatic Arts

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The USC School of Dramatic Arts will presentLegally Blonde: The Musical, performing April 2-11 at USC's Bing Theatre. Legally Blonde: The Musical follows fashionable sorority president Elle Woods, who enrolls in Harvard Law School in an effort to win back her ex-boyfriend, only to discover her own strength, ambition and voice along the way.

With special permission from the musical's creators, this production reimagines the musical's opening in a USC setting, adapting select lines and lyrics to reflect campus traditions-including a few "Fight Ons" and other USC-inspired surprises. The production is directed by Broadway veteran Scott Faris.

This production is the School of Dramatic Arts' annual all-university musical, which casts students through an open call from all schools across the University of Southern California campus. The diverse cast of Legally Blonde: The Musical includes students of the dramatic arts, communications, music, political science, and cognitive science.

Presented by the USC School of Dramatic Arts, this production highlights the story's deep ties to USC. The original novel was written by Amanda Brown, who attended USC, and the musical's composer, Laurence O'Keefe, studied at the USC Thornton School of Music. By bringing the musical to USC, this production reconnects the story to the campus where its origins began.