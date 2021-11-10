VIDEO: Jenny Koons and Sam Pinkleton Talk HEAD OVER HEELS

Pasadena Playhouse is now presenting Head Over Heels! The production is being directed, choreographed, and conceived by Jenny Koons and Sam Pinkleton and features music direction by Kris Kukul, scenic design by David Meyer; costume design by Hahnji Jang; lighting design by Stacey Derosier; sound design by Danny Erdberg and Ursula Kwong Brown; casting by Ryan Tymensky of The Telsey Office, and stage management by Sara Sahin. Head Over Heels, with songs by The Go-Go's, is based on The Arcadia by Sir Philip Sidney, conceived by and features an original book by Jeff Whitty, and adapted by James Magruder.

Leading the cast is Alaska 5000 (RuPaul's Drag Race), Lea DeLaria (Orange is the New Black), Yurel Echezarreta (Steven Spielberg's West Side Story), Tiffany Mann (Be More Chill), George Salazar (Little Shop of Horrors), Emily Skeggs (Fun Home), and Shanice Williams ("Dorothy" in NBC's The Wiz Live!).

Check out a clip of Jenny Koons and Sam Pinkleton talking about the production below!