VIDEO: Get A First Look At SHREK The Musical At 3-D Theatricals

3-D Theatricals concludes its 10th Anniversary season with SHREK The Musical, directed and choreographed by David F.M. Vaughn. SHREK The Musical, featuring music by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori, and book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire, plays August 9-25, 2019 at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos, CA). Opening night was Saturday, August 10.

Based on the Oscar-winning Dreamworks Animation film, SHREK The Musical is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure, featuring all new songs from Jeanine Tesori (Thoroughly Modern Millie; Caroline, or Change) and a sidesplitting book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (Fuddy Meers; Good People; Rabbit Hole). SHREK

"Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek...." And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there's one on hand... and his name is Shrek.

SHREK The Musical will star T.J. Dawson as Shrek, Jeanette Dawson as Princess Fiona, Cornelius Jones Jr. as Donkey, Daniel Dawson as Lord Farquaad, with Sloane Adams as Young Fiona, Keith A. Bearden (Captain of the Guard), McKenna Bisaha (Baby Bear), Jude Dawson as Young Shrek/Dwarf, Natalli Dorn (Lady Gnome), Madeline Ellingson (Ugly Duckling), Kyle Frattini (Mad Hatter), Kenny Gary (Pig), Chris Hunter (Papa Bear/Thelonius), Rachael Johnson (Shoemaker's Elf), Mia L. Jones (Wicked Witch), Colden Lamb (Pig), Timothy H. Lee (Wizard), Noelle Lidyoff (Teen Fiona), Adam Mantell (Pinocchio), Robert Ramirez (Peter Pan), Dayna Sauble (Sugar Plum Fairy/Gingy), Allison Sheppard (Fairy Godmother), Alyssa M. Simmons (Tweedle), Amber J. Snead (Dragon/Mama Bear), Landen Starkman (Pig), and Rodrigo Varandas (Big Bad Wolf).





