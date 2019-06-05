VIDEO: First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at La Mirada

La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts and McCoy Rigby Entertainment present the fifth and final show of its season, Laurie Veldheer as "Belle" and Todd Adamson as "The Beast" starring in Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, book by Linda Woolverton, musical direction by Darryl Archibald, choreography by Robbie Roby and direction by Michael Heitzman. Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST will preview on Friday, May 31, 2019 (with a press opening on Saturday, June 1 at 8 pm) and run through Sunday, June 23, 2019 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

Check out video of the production below!

Step into the enchanted world of Broadway's modern classic, Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, an international sensation that continues to amaze and delight with its captivating story of soaring romance, bright humor and thrilling adventure. Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage version includes all of composer Alan Menken's (The Little Mermaid and Newsies) memorable songs from the film, plus delightful new ones. Nominated for nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, it's a tale as old as time... given a fresh, inventive, lively new production you won't want to miss!





