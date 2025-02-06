VIDEO: Debbie Allen Offers Free Dance Classes to LA Wildfire Victims

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the recent wildfires in Los Angeles, Debbie Allen has launched a community support initiative titled Dancing in the Light: Healing Through the Arts. This program offers free dance classes to individuals and families affected by the wildfires, aiming to provide a therapeutic and uplifting experience during these challenging times.

The Palisades Fire, which started on the morning of January 7, prompted evacuations across the Pacific Palisades area, including Allen's neighborhood. "This was a blowtorch," Allen remarked, recalling the terrifying speed and intensity of the flames visible from her home. Concern for her 101-year-old mother added urgency to her evacuation.

In the wake of the disaster, which also saw the Eaton Fire destroy over 6,000 homes including those of Eshele Williams and her family, Allen felt compelled to act. "I felt like we have to do something," Allen stated. "We feel the pain of what has been lost, but we also know that we have something we can give that can pull people up."

Dancing in the Light was thus conceived, offering free dance classes at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy. The sessions are designed not only for dancers but also for anyone seeking solace and community through movement. Eshele Williams, whose family suffered significant losses in the fires, shared her perspective: "Even if dance is, quote unquote, not your thing, there's something about finding that community and being in the presence of music that is uplifting."

Classes are held every Sunday at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, where participants can also enjoy communal activities like watching the Super Bowl.

